Zoo birds missing

Zoo birds missing

Verne HillMay 30, 2017Comments Off on Zoo birds missing

On May 26, two African ‘secretary’ birds escaped their enclosure at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro and are still missing.

If you spot the missing birds, contact the Zoo hotline (336) 879-7610. https://goo.gl/q3H4nH

Verne Hill

