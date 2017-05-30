Zoo birds missing

On May 26, two African ‘secretary’ birds escaped their enclosure at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro and are still missing.
If you spot the missing birds, contact the Zoo hotline (336) 879-7610. https://goo.gl/q3H4nH
