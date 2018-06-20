“Zero tolerance” debate on illegal immigration continues

UPDATE: President Trump has signed an executive order to bring an end to family separation at the border. The order will not end the zero-tolerance policy but will prohibit detained parents from being separated from their children. Read more…

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/june/white-house-considers-executive-order-to-end-family-border-separation

Gov. Roy Cooper has recalled three members of the state’s National Guard from the southern border over the Trump administration policy of separating children from their illegal immigrant parents. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region

The Trump administration adopted a “zero tolerance” policy back in April to deal with immigrants trying to enter our southern border illegally. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now refers all cases of illegal entry for prosecution. The President meeting with GOP leaders on Tuesday wants to Congress to end the practice of separating families, but also wants to enact his tough border security measures.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/june/why-trump-went-to-capitol-hill-and-what-he-told-gop-lawmakers-about-immigration