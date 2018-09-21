Zaxby’s restaurants donating to Florence disaster relief

Eat out for a good cause…
Zaxby’s restaurants across the Piedmont Triad will be donating 10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm (TODAY) to the American Red Cross for Florence disaster relief efforts. List of participating restaurants (in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Greensboro, Asheboro and King) on the News Blog…
1425 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington
3895 Brian Jordan Place, High Point
3501 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
1205 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro
1657 New Garden Road, Greensboro
1827 N. Main St., High Point
2502 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
3840 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem
5211 Walkertown Commons Circle, Walkertown
1148 Randolph St., Thomasville
3179 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
540 CC Camp Road, Elkin
1830 West US Highway 421, Wilkesboro
100 Bantiff Way, Greensboro
4630 West Market St., Greensboro
212 Ingram Drive, King
