Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Zaxby’s restaurants donating to Florence disaster relief

Zaxby’s restaurants donating to Florence disaster relief

Verne HillSep 21, 2018Comments Off on Zaxby’s restaurants donating to Florence disaster relief

Like

Eat out for a good cause…

Zaxby’s restaurants across the Piedmont Triad will be donating 10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm (TODAY) to the American Red Cross for Florence disaster relief efforts.  List of participating restaurants (in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Greensboro, Asheboro and King) on the News Blog…

1425 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington

3895 Brian Jordan Place, High Point

3501 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

1205 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro

1657 New Garden Road, Greensboro

1827 N. Main St., High Point

2502 Battleground Ave., Greensboro

3840 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem

5211 Walkertown Commons Circle, Walkertown

1148 Randolph St., Thomasville

3179 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

540 CC Camp Road, Elkin

1830 West US Highway 421, Wilkesboro

100 Bantiff Way, Greensboro

4630 West Market St., Greensboro

212 Ingram Drive, King

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Pepperoni Pizza Day and more…

Verne HillSep 20, 2018

Traffic Alert: The south Broad Street Bridge is now CLOSED

Verne HillSep 20, 2018

Samaritan’s Purse, faith based teams on the ground down East

Verne HillSep 20, 2018

Community Events

Sep
21
Fri
all-day Marriage Conference @ Mile 2 Church (Lexington)
Marriage Conference @ Mile 2 Church (Lexington)
Sep 21 – Sep 23 all-day
Theme: “Til Death – Convenantal Love” This is a FREE three-day conference that will include sessions, activities, games & more! Here is the schedule… 9/21 @ 7:00pm 9/22 @ 9:00am – 3:00pm 9/23 @ 10:00am[...]
2:00 pm Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Sep 21 @ 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.463.2681 The yard sale continues Saturday, September 22 (7-2)
7:00 pm Andrew Wommack @ Freedom Christian Center (Charlotte)
Andrew Wommack @ Freedom Christian Center (Charlotte)
Sep 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Andrew Wommack is an evangelist, preacher and host of the daily radio program “The Gospel Truth.” He’s also founder of Charis Bible College in Colorado. All services are FREE and Childcare will be provided 704.392.0137[...]
7:30 pm “Moonlight Madness” 5k & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
“Moonlight Madness” 5k & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
Sep 21 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Registration: 5k: $33 (before 8/31)   /  $38.00 (after 9/1) Fun Run: $15.00 (before 8/31)  /  $20.00 (after 9/1) http://www.moonlightmadness5k.com Proceeds: United Way of Forsyth County Post-race party to follow race!
Sep
22
Sat
7:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Sep 22 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.463.2681 The yard sale begins Friday, September 21 (2-7pm)
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes