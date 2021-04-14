Summer Camp: Happy Camper Week 2021 at WBFJ

Thanks to Jen de Ridder with YMCA Camp Hanes for stopping by our WBFJ studios on Monday, April 12, 2021. Listen now…

YMCA Camp Hanes

A safe, fun, camp located at the base of Sauratown Mountain near King in Stokes County, NC. known as the ‘400 Acre Memory Maker’.

Side by side (with social distancing) with well-trained, safe, enthusiastic and supportive staff, campers learn a sense of accomplishment through developing skills at activities like archery, high ropes, teambuilding and arts and crafts. Campers live in community where an emphasis on making and being friends helps create a sense of belonging.

Day Camps almost full

Overnight camps: 70% full (will be at 75% capacity)

Campers will learn 5 core character values: Honesty, Caring, Respect, Responsibility, and Faith.

DETAILS: http://www.camphanes.org/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/YMCACampHanes/

