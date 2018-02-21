YMCA: ‘Blessing Box’ to help those in need in Lexington

“Take what you need, bring what you can and above all, be blessed.”
The J. Smith Young YMCA in Lexington will install a ‘blessing box’ outside its doors, which will be filled with non-perishable items, including water bottles, juice boxes, canned goods and small toiletries. The goodies inside the Blessing Box will be free and for anyone to take — no questions asked.
*The blessing box is one of four service projects developed by the YMCA’s Togetherhood committee. https://goo.gl/aQd2SK
