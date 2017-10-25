Search
Year-End Tax Preparation

Year-End Tax Preparation

Oct 25, 2017

Helpful tips from our WBFJ Tax Expert Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

TIP:  Call your personal tax preparer in helping with crunching some current (2017) numbers before the end of the year.  That way if you need to make some adjustments you have time before December 31st.

TIP: Look back at your 2016 Tax information, then adjust any ‘numbers’ such as pay raises, loss of child tax credits or medical bills / costs that differ from last year.

TIP: Year-end charitable giving (on or before December 31) is a great way to help balance out your current Tax situation with the blessing of a deduction.

*Beware of Tax / IRS Scams around the first of the year through April…

Helpful Links:   http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php             https://www.irs.gov/

Other helpful tips…

-The importance of doing some year-end planning right now.

-The importance of record keeping.

-Preparing a financial roadmap for your family, a short summary of the location of your financial records and information including passwords, etc.

-Summary: Be a good steward of your financial health by reviewing how you are doing with saving, paying down debt, obtaining proper insurance.

Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407    336-292-6872

WBFJ News, October 25, 2017

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

