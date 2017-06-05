Search
Blog "Yeah baby" Lady Black Knights earn another 4-A championship

“Yeah baby” Lady Black Knights earn another 4-A championship

Verne HillJun 05, 2017Comments Off on “Yeah baby” Lady Black Knights earn another 4-A championship

Congrats to the North Davidson Softball team winning their second state 4-A championship for Coach Mike Lambros sweeping their series with Fayetteville cape Fear at UNC-G softball field on Saturday.

*This was an emotional win for the team and Coach Lambros – who has been battling pancreatic cancer since August.    www.journalnow.com

Photo courtesy of Brad Arrowood Photography 2017

 

