“Yeah baby” Lady Black Knights earn another 4-A championship

Congrats to the North Davidson Softball team winning their second state 4-A championship for Coach Mike Lambros sweeping their series with Fayetteville cape Fear at UNC-G softball field on Saturday.
*This was an emotional win for the team and Coach Lambros – who has been battling pancreatic cancer since August. www.journalnow.com
Photo courtesy of Brad Arrowood Photography 2017
