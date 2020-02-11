Where are my local PBS channels?
WUNL Channel 26 is currently off the air.
According to their website, several areas of damage to transmission equipment has occurred between the transmitter and the antenna. Repairs are being made.
Read more: https://www.unctv.org/about/contact/
