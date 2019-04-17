WSSU: Corrected stoles coming to grads?

Seniors at Winston-Salem State University are excited about their new red and white graduation attire (caps, gowns even stoles) that were unveiled earlier this year.
Update: The ‘new’ WSSU graduation stoles are being reissued because the word “university” was misspelled in the seal. Can you say “univeristy”? OUCH…
NOTE: The error was made by the vendor, not the university, Rams spokesman Jay Davis said. Commencement at Winston-Salem State University is quickly approaching – May 10. With graduation less than a month away, graduates have been assured that their new, corrected stoles will be delivered by April 26.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/misspelling-causes-reissuing-of-graduation-stoles-at-winston-salem-state/article_9ec7376f-567f-53bc-8db0-346edb0aedd6.html\
