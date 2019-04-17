Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog WSSU: Corrected stoles coming to grads?

WSSU: Corrected stoles coming to grads?

Verne HillApr 17, 2019Comments Off on WSSU: Corrected stoles coming to grads?

Like

Seniors at Winston-Salem State University are excited about their new red and white graduation attire (caps, gowns even stoles) that were unveiled earlier this year.

Update: The ‘new’ WSSU graduation stoles are being reissued because the word “university” was misspelled in the seal. Can you say “univeristy”?  OUCH…

NOTE: The error was made by the vendor, not the university, Rams spokesman Jay Davis said.   Commencement at Winston-Salem State University is quickly approaching – May 10.  With graduation less than a month away, graduates have been assured that their new, corrected stoles will be delivered by April 26.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/misspelling-causes-reissuing-of-graduation-stoles-at-winston-salem-state/article_9ec7376f-567f-53bc-8db0-346edb0aedd6.html\

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 18, 2019

S@5: Winston Salem Street School

Verne HillApr 18, 2019

Thursday News, April 18, 2019  

Verne HillApr 18, 2019

Community Events

Apr
14
Sun
7:00 pm Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 19 @ 8:30 pm
Nightly interactive readings of Jesus’ journey from Psalm Sunday through His crucifixion. Holy Week Readings include a Psalm Sunday Lovefest at 7:00pm 336.788.2652
Apr
18
Thu
6:00 pm Maundy Thursday Service @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Maundy Thursday Service @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Maundy Thursday worship service that will include scripture, readings, and music presented by the Adult Choir and instrumentalists of Ardmore Baptist Church. 336.725.8767
7:00 pm Maundy Thursday Service @ New Hope Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Maundy Thursday Service @ New Hope Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Apr 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
336.778.1556
7:30 pm “Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
“Sticks & Stones” is a musical drama about how death is inevitable, it’s how you choose to live that matters Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $18.00 (adults) $15.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.sticksandstones.tv[...]
Apr
19
Fri
7:00 am “Stations of the Cross” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Stations of the Cross” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 19 @ 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
“Stations of the Cross” is an individual, self-guided 30-minute tour with symbols, visuals, scripture, meditation, and prayers for worshipers to use as they meditate on the different scenes from the Passion and death of Christ![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes