WSSU: Corrected stoles coming to grads?

Seniors at Winston-Salem State University are excited about their new red and white graduation attire (caps, gowns even stoles) that were unveiled earlier this year.

Update: The ‘new’ WSSU graduation stoles are being reissued because the word “university” was misspelled in the seal. Can you say “univeristy”? OUCH…

NOTE: The error was made by the vendor, not the university, Rams spokesman Jay Davis said. Commencement at Winston-Salem State University is quickly approaching – May 10. With graduation less than a month away, graduates have been assured that their new, corrected stoles will be delivered by April 26.