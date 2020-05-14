WS Farmers Market reopen this Saturday morning

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market will reopen this Saturday, May 16, with some changes.

All customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

All vendors will be set up outdoors instead of inside the building.

Vendors will be spaced more than 6 feet apart (social distancing).

The market will have one-way foot traffic among the vendor tables.

NOTE: Saturday hours will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

www.wsfairgrounds.com