WS Farmers Market reopen this Saturday morning

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market will reopen this Saturday, May 16, with some changes.
All customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
All vendors will be set up outdoors instead of inside the building.
Vendors will be spaced more than 6 feet apart (social distancing).
The market will have one-way foot traffic among the vendor tables.
NOTE: Saturday hours will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/fairgrounds-farmers-market-to-reopen-may-16-with-new-covid-19-rules/
