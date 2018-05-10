WS DASH: ‘Mother’s Day Special’ this Sunday

*Lowes Foods Family Sunday, children who are 12 and under will receive a free bag of popcorn and free access to our Kids Zone! Also, two Dash players will sign autographs on the concourse before the game.

‘Mother’s Day Special’ this Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ball Park First pitch at 2pm. Winston-Salem Dash hosting the ‘Down East’ Wood ducks (from Kinston)

*DASH Special: Mother’s Day package includes All-You-Can-Eat Carolina Plan and a pink Dash hat (for $18 per person)!

*Kids Run the Bases (hosted by New Balance Winston-Salem). www.wsdash.com