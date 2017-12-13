‘Wreaths Across America’ will conduct a ‘wreath laying’ ceremony at Triad Park’s ‘Carolina Field of Honor’ in Kernersville this Saturday (DEC 16) at noon.
BTW: This location is a ceremonial location only. Ceremonial locations conduct a very special and moving ceremony, which is wonderful to attend.
Just $15 dollars sponsors a wreath. Details at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
