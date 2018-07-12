Wrap your vehicle’s (key) fob in aluminum foil to reduce theft?

Fact: Your vehicle is always waiting for that wireless fob signal.

Reality, thieves can capture fob signals from outside a home, office or hotel room with legitimate devices. One cyber security expert suggesting that wrapping your ‘fob’ in tin foil “is the most inexpensive way” to shield electro-magnetic waves emitted by your fob. TIP: The best way to store your car keys at night? Place them in a tin coffee container.

Another option: Go online and spend a few dollars and buy what’s called a Faraday bag to shield the fob signal from potential theft. Imagine a traditional sandwich bag made of foil instead of plastic.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/07/08/wrap-car-key-fob-foil/762338002/