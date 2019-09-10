World Suicide Prevention Day 

For every person who dies by suicide, 280 people think seriously about it but don’t act, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Fact: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Scriptures for Hope: Many people who struggle with suicidal thoughts feel like they are alone. You would be surprised by how much the Bible talks about suicide https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-suicide/

What you say (and don’t say) could save a person’s life.

Tips to help those who are struggling to find hope and purpose.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/10/suicide-prevention-how-help-someone-who-suicidal/965640002/

*Since 1999, the suicide rate has climbed 33%. Call 1-800-273-8255

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/family-qa/faith-and-suicide-among-teens-and-young-adults/