World Suicide Prevention Day 

Verne Hill Sep 10, 2019 

For every person who dies by suicide, 280 people think seriously about it but don’t act, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Fact: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Scriptures for Hope: Many people who struggle with suicidal thoughts feel like they are alone. You would be surprised by how much the Bible talks about suicide   https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-suicide/

 

What you say (and don’t say) could save a person’s life.  

Tips to help those who are struggling to find hope and purpose. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/10/suicide-prevention-how-help-someone-who-suicidal/965640002/

*Since 1999, the suicide rate has climbed 33%. Call 1-800-273-8255

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/family-qa/faith-and-suicide-among-teens-and-young-adults/

 

