Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog World Series: Taco Bell delivers Free food for stolen bases

World Series: Taco Bell delivers Free food for stolen bases

Verne HillOct 26, 2017Comments Off on World Series: Taco Bell delivers Free food for stolen bases

Like

Love baseball? Love Tacos?

Taco Bell giving away FREE tacos for stolen bases during the World Series!   *Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in the 11th inning of last night’s Game 2, you can get a FREE Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday, November 1, from 2pm to 6pm.

One per person!      https://goo.gl/Q68QtF

World Series: Game Two Wednesday Night.  Houston Astros beating the LA Dodgers in the 11 inning…7 to 6.    Game 3 moves to Houston (Friday 8pm on Fox)

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThursday is National Pumpkin Day
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting thru Nov 4th

Verne HillOct 26, 2017

Thursday is National Pumpkin Day

Verne HillOct 26, 2017

Thursday News, OCT 26, 2017    

Verne HillOct 26, 2017

Community Events

Sep
6
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 1 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
13
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
20
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
27
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Oct
4
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes