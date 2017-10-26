World Series: Taco Bell delivers Free food for stolen bases

Love baseball? Love Tacos?

Taco Bell giving away FREE tacos for stolen bases during the World Series! *Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in the 11th inning of last night’s Game 2, you can get a FREE Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday, November 1, from 2pm to 6pm.

One per person! https://goo.gl/Q68QtF

World Series: Game Two Wednesday Night. Houston Astros beating the LA Dodgers in the 11 inning…7 to 6. Game 3 moves to Houston (Friday 8pm on Fox)