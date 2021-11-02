World Relief Triad – Refugee Resettlement

Rob Cassell, executive director with World Relief Triad, talks with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the current resettlement of Afghan refugees in North Carolina (including the Triad).

Ways to help. Donate, And Pray. worldrelief.org/triad/

World Relief is a global Christian humanitarian organization that brings sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest problems – disasters, extreme poverty, violence, oppression, and mass displacement. They partner with local churches and community leaders in the U.S. and abroad to bring hope, healing and transformation to the most vulnerable.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 10, 2021)