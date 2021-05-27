Worker Shortage Explained (Randy Wooden)

May 27, 2021
Turnover Tsunami vs Worker Shortage
Last time I spoke of the “Upcoming Turnover Tsunami,” yet here we are with Help Wanted Signs, Job Fairs, Sign-on Bonuses. What’s going on? Where are the workers?
The ‘advantages’ of simply having a job. Self-worth, accountability, responsibility… a sense of contributing to society. A level of stability/paycheck with an opportunity for advancement since you’re in an organization and demonstrating your value. Also, it builds relationships, socialization, friendships, solid work ethic…
There’s value in work, both from a financial, a self-worth, and a Biblical standpoint.
