Home Blog Worker Shortage Explained (Randy Wooden)

Worker Shortage Explained (Randy Wooden)

Verne HillMay 27, 2021Comments Off on Worker Shortage Explained (Randy Wooden)

May 27, 2021

 Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem

Turnover Tsunami vs Worker Shortage

Last time I spoke of the “Upcoming Turnover Tsunami,” yet here we are with Help Wanted Signs, Job Fairs, Sign-on Bonuses.  What’s going on?  Where are the workers?

The ‘advantages’ of simply having a job. Self-worth, accountability, responsibility… a sense of contributing to society.  A level of stability/paycheck with an opportunity for advancement since you’re in an organization and demonstrating your value. Also, it builds relationships, socialization, friendships, solid work ethic…

There’s value in work, both from a financial, a self-worth, and a Biblical standpoint.

Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem Goodwill Industries of NW/NC  

www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center

rwooden@GoodwillNWNC.org  

(336) 464-0516

*Please note the new website. Goodwill is rolling all programs under one main website, effective in June.*

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

