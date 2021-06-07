Work-search requirements re-start in NC

June 07, 2021

All unemployed North Carolinians will have to fulfill the requirements to continue to receive regular state and two extended federal unemployment benefits.

The requirements involve…

Contacting at least three employers weekly and keeping a record of the attempts. One contact can be met by attending an approved re-employment event offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnership agency.

Registering with a jobseeker account NCWorks.gov. NCWorks.gov assists job-seekers in searching and applying for jobs, accessing labor-market information and finding opportunities for workforce training.

DES said that for audit purposes for those receiving UI benefits, work search records are required to be kept for five years.

