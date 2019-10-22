Woolly Worm Winner

The winning worm in Banner Elk this past weekend…

‘Wild Worm Will’, owned by Leslee Brown of Wilmington. Seriously. Based on Will’s markings, there will be several weeks of snow with above average temperatures for half of the winter ahead.

According to folklore, winter weather is predicted by looking at the bands on the woolly worm’s body. The darker the band on a Wooly Worm, the more harsh that week’s weather is expected to be. (Each band represents one week of winter).

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-does-the-woolly-worm-predict/article_3ce3b56e-bc92-5ec9-a3f2-90b541303304.html

Details: There will be two weeks of snow more than 1 inch, then two weeks of light snow or frost, one more week of snow, two weeks of above average temperatures, four weeks of average temperatures, one week of light snow or frost, and then two weeks of above average temperatures.