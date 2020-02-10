Women’s ‘winter emergency shelter’ opens in High Point

Leslie’s House (part of West End Ministries) has open the first women’s ‘winter emergency shelter’ in High Point. The emergency shelter will operate now until April 1, on a night by night basis, for women in need.

Women Volunteers (18 years and older) are needed as well as meal donations (dinner and breakfast).

Contact Cassandra McClendon for details: cassandramcclendon5@gmail.com

Info at 336-906-7725

West End Ministries is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2001 by a coalition of three churches and its mission is to make the West End area of High Point a safer and better place for all who live, learn, work or worship there.