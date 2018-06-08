Search
Women’s Health with Dr AJ Lewis (Novant)

Verne HillJun 08, 2018Comments Off on Women’s Health with Dr AJ Lewis (Novant)

Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (June 10, 2018)

 Healthy Living segment:  Women’s Health

Dr A.J. Lewis with Valaoras & Lewis OB/GYN (Novant Health)

Areas covered…

Number 1 concern for women when it comes to their health

Women tend to put off their healthcare while tending to everyone else

Finding balance

 

Heart Health

Bone Health

 

What to expect when you are expecting

What is a safe weight to gain during pregnancy?

What to do (or avoid) while pregnant… 20 years ago vs now?

The Diabetic epidemic?  Even if you are healthy, go ahead and eat like a diabetic?

 

336-659-4777       https://www.nhvalaoraslewisobgyn.org/

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/services.aspx

 

Plus…

 

LIFE SAVING TIPS TO KNOW WHEN YOU ARE IN PUBLIC PLACES

Local expert:  T.C. Evans has 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies)

Certified firearms instructor (15 years). Church Safety Team consultant

 

In light of the situation last October in Las Vegas and more recently with the High School shooting in Parkland, Florida…anyone can be at risk in a crowd that is large enough to reach a dangerous density.

 

Keeping you and your family safe in the world we live in with several life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places.

 

Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly.

Call law enforcement

Stroller and young children

Tips for teens / Youth group leaders

Act Quickly, Don’t pause.

Map out your surroundings.

Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated

 

Local expert:  T.C. Evans has 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies)

Certified firearms instructor (15 years)

Church Safety Team consultant

Gatekeepers Training LLC     https://goo.gl/kgh2m8   Call (336) 309-3187

