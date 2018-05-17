Women’s Health with Dr AJ Lewis (Novant Health)

Every woman deserves a gynecologist and obstetrician she can trust. At Novant Health Valaoras & Lewis OB/GYN, women get much more than that. For years, women in the Winston-Salem area have counted on Thomas Valaoras, MD, and A.J. Lewis, MD, for their complete gynecologic and obstetric care. We are proud of our small office with big capabilities. You are always seen by a provider you know, while you have access to everything from well-woman gynecologic care to complete prenatal care to minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.
(336) 659-4777 https://www.nhvalaoraslewisobgyn.org/
Healthy Living segment: Women’s Health 101
https://www.novanthealth.org/home/services.aspx
GUEST: Dr A.J. Lewis with Valaoras & Lewis OB/GYN
Helpful Links…
Exercise program helps women tackle incontinence
How to check your heart health
The ‘widow-maker’ heart attack hits women, too
Break ONE
Number 1 concern for women when it comes to their health
Women tend to put off their healthcare while tending to everyone else
Finding balance
Break TWO
Heart Health
Bone Health
Break THREE
What to expect when you are expecting
What is a safe weight to gain during pregnancy?
What to do (or avoid) while pregnant… 20 years ago vs now?
The Diabetic epidemic? Even if you are healthy, go ahead and eat like a diabetic?
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Babysitting 101: Getting you ready for that part time job. - May 17, 2018
- College Graduation Happenings - May 17, 2018
- Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19) - May 17, 2018