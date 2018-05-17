Search
Women’s Health with Dr AJ Lewis (Novant Health)

Verne HillMay 17, 2018Comments Off on Women’s Health with Dr AJ Lewis (Novant Health)

Every woman deserves a gynecologist and obstetrician she can trust. At Novant Health Valaoras & Lewis OB/GYN, women get much more than that. For years, women in the Winston-Salem area have counted on Thomas Valaoras, MD, and A.J. Lewis, MD, for their complete gynecologic and obstetric care. We are proud of our small office with big capabilities. You are always seen by a provider you know, while you have access to everything from well-woman gynecologic care to complete prenatal care to minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

(336) 659-4777        https://www.nhvalaoraslewisobgyn.org/

Healthy Living segment:  Women’s Health 101

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/services.aspx

 

GUEST: Dr A.J. Lewis with Valaoras & Lewis OB/GYN

Helpful Links…

Regaining control

Exercise program helps women tackle incontinence

How to check your heart health

The ‘widow-maker’ heart attack hits women, too

 

Break ONE

Number 1 concern for women when it comes to their health

Women tend to put off their healthcare while tending to everyone else

Finding balance

 

Break TWO

Heart Health

Bone Health

 

Break THREE

What to expect when you are expecting

What is a safe weight to gain during pregnancy?

What to do (or avoid) while pregnant… 20 years ago vs now?

The Diabetic epidemic?  Even if you are healthy, go ahead and eat like a diabetic?

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

