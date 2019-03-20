Women built Forsyth Medical Center…

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem currently delivers more babies than any hospital in North Carolina outside of Charlotte. The hospital is also home to the Novant Health Maya Angelou Women’s Health & Wellness Center.

But did you know, the medical center was built largely thanks to the efforts of women.

In honor of Women’s History Month (March 1-31), we take a look at women’s vital contributions in the foundations of modern American healthcare.

BTW: Women currently make up 83 percent of Novant Health’s overall workforce and five members of the not-for-profit’s executive team. The impact of women in healthcare at its main Winston-Salem hospital and its predecessor facilities, in particular, started from day one.

Learn more… https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/how-women-came-to-build-forsyth-medical-center