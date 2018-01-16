Winter Weather Travel Tips

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather…

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a windshield scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.

Keep your cell phone charged.

Monitor fuel levels.

Clear your windshield and other windows of snow and ice before traveling.

Use headlamps and windshield wipers.

Plan for delays and longer than usual travel times.

Increase your following distance and decrease your speed.

Choose several routes as some roadways may be closed.

Share your travel plans/routes with others.

Always be aware of your location in case you become stranded.

If your vehicle becomes disabled, stay inside the vehicle until assistance arrives.

Contact 911 or *HP in emergency situations only.

Visit DriveNC.gov for roadway conditions.

To be ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not burn charcoal or use a grill indoors.

Use a NOAA Weather Radio or monitor local news media (like WBFJ) for changing weather conditions.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

If your pipes are uninsulated, keep faucets open to a slow drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep pets inside, out of the cold.

Download the ReadyNC app for more winter weather preparedness information.