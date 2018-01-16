Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Winter Weather Travel Tips

Winter Weather Travel Tips

Verne HillJan 16, 2018Comments Off on Winter Weather Travel Tips

Like

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather…

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a windshield scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.

Keep your cell phone charged.

Monitor fuel levels.

Clear your windshield and other windows of snow and ice before traveling.

Use headlamps and windshield wipers.

Plan for delays and longer than usual travel times.

Increase your following distance and decrease your speed.

Choose several routes as some roadways may be closed.

Share your travel plans/routes with others.

Always be aware of your location in case you become stranded.

If your vehicle becomes disabled, stay inside the vehicle until assistance arrives.

Contact 911 or *HP in emergency situations only.

Visit DriveNC.gov for roadway conditions.

 

To be ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.  Do not burn charcoal or use a grill indoors.

Use a NOAA Weather Radio or monitor local news media (like WBFJ) for changing weather conditions.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

If your pipes are uninsulated, keep faucets open to a slow drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep pets inside, out of the cold.

Download the ReadyNC app for more winter weather preparedness information.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFlu season ‘peaking’ in North Carolina
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Triad under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight

Verne HillJan 16, 2018

Flu season ‘peaking’ in North Carolina

Verne HillJan 16, 2018

Clark Howard: What type of life insurance should I purchase?

Verne HillJan 16, 2018

Community Events

Jan
16
Tue
6:00 pm Foster Care & Adoption Informati... @ Children's Home Society (Winston-Salem)
Foster Care & Adoption Informati... @ Children's Home Society (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The Children’s Home Society will discuss how you can be a resource for a child in need of a foster or adoptive family. 800.632.1400 http://www.chsnc.org
6:30 pm Dr. Gary Chapman @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Dr. Gary Chapman @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: “The Two Essentials for a Long Term Healthy Marriage” Tickets: $15.00 (per person) 336.996.7573  x100  /  http://www.tbcnow.org Childcare Available for $5 (per child) Dr. Chapman is the Associate Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in[...]
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Jan 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Jan 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $17.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes