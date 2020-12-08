 It’s WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS Week in North Carolina.

Is your home prepared for winter?

We think of our homes as the place we want to be when the weather turns cold and blustery. However, if certain precautions are not taken before a winter storm strikes, life at home can be just as miserable as the weather outside. Severe winter storms produce conditions which can isolate you in your home for several days. Prolonged loss of power and telephone services can severely limit your ability to heat your home and call for help. In severe winter storms, obtaining supplies, food and other necessities can be hampered or prevented by poor road conditions. The following are some helpful hints to make your home a safe haven during winter weather.

Being prepared for winter weather means having the necessary information to make the right decisions. The National Weather Service recommends that you regularly check its web site or tune into NOAA Weather Radio, local television and local radio in order to keep informed of weather conditions and forecasts this winter.

Find out more from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety

Additional winter weather preparedness resources:

NWS winter safety page: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety

NC Department of Public Safety preparedness page: http://readync.org

FEMA’s Winter preparedness page: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather