Winter Weather Preparedness: Power outages

Things to do before the power goes out

Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet your needs when the power goes out.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any mobile devices that requires power. For more information visit: Get Tech Ready

Charge cell phones and any battery-powered devices.

Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it.

A refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if the door is kept closed.

A full freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full).

Keep your car’s gas tank full. Gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do NOT keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Use a generator ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove and ovens to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Learn about the emergency plans that have been established in your area by visiting your state’s or local website so you can locate the nearest cooling and warming shelters.

If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power-dependent, like a medical device, determine a back-up plan. For more planning information tips visit: Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities and Others with Access and Functional Needs

Make sure you report a power outage!

View Power Outages

Important #s – Reporting a power outage

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766

Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

TIPS: What to do during a power outage

Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.

Put on layers of warm clothing if it is cold outside. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

Check on your neighbors.

REFRIGERATION

Have foods on hand that do not require refrigeration.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator…

