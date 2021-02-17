Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Winter Weather Preparedness: Power outages

Winter Weather Preparedness: Power outages

Verne HillFeb 17, 2021Comments Off on Winter Weather Preparedness: Power outages

Like

Protect yourself and your loved ones during a winter storm. https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/duringstorm/indoorsafety.html

 

Things to do before the power goes out

Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet your needs when the power goes out.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any mobile devices that requires power. For more information visit: Get Tech Ready

Charge cell phones and any battery-powered devices.

Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it.

refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if the door is kept closed.

A full freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full).

Keep your car’s gas tank full. Gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do NOT keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

 Use a generator ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove and ovens to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Learn about the emergency plans that have been established in your area by visiting your state’s or local website so you can locate the nearest cooling and warming shelters.

If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power-dependent, like a medical device, determine a back-up plan. For more planning information tips visit: Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities and Others with Access and Functional Needs

 

Make sure you report a power outage!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/15-things-to-do-before-the-power-goes-out/83-c3247c75-fa1e-4075-8a82-47787ff6b47b

 

View Power Outages

https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

 

Important #s – Reporting a power outage

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766

Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

 

 

TIPS: What to do during a power outage

Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.

Do not use a gas stove and ovens to heat your home.

Put on layers of warm clothing if it is cold outside. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

Check on your neighbors.

 

REFRIGERATION

Have foods on hand that do not require refrigeration.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator…

An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/list-things-to-do-if-your-power-goes-out/83-b2f506b5-ffda-4fc3-987a-3b02fd535ea5

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostBreaking: Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Breaking: Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer

Verne HillFeb 17, 2021

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 17, 2021

ACA enrollment reopens at healthcare.gov thru May 15, 2021

Verne HillFeb 17, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes