Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 1 – 7)
Winter weather driving tips for snow and ice
BTW: 75% of all winter weather related fatalities occur on the roadway, either in accidents or by people becoming stranded.
When the weather is ‘frightful’ and driving conditions are poor, the best bet is to stay at home. *Check out lifesaving Winter Driving Tips on the News Blog…
https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2019WinterPrep/2019_NC_Winter_Preparedness_WEDNESDAY.pdf
https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather
