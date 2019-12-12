Search
Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad

Verne Hill Dec 12, 2019

The National Weather Service showing a “brief period of freezing rain possible early Friday morning”

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad from midnight tonight through noon on Friday (DEC 13) 

 Freezing rain early possible between 5am and 9am, then changing to all rain by mid-morning?  High on Friday afternoon will be 39.

 

 

.Precipitation will overspread the Triad early Friday morning,

with a brief period of freezing rain possible at the onset. This

could lead to hazardous driving conditions during the morning

commute before temperatures rise above freezing a few hours later.

 

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of

around one tenth of an inch.

 

* WHERE…Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson Counties.

 

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday.

 

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light accumulations of ice, while short

lived, could impact the morning commute.

 

Slow down and use caution while traveling, especially before

daybreak when the threat of icy conditions will be greatest

 

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone

Verne Hill

