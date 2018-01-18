Hazardous road conditions remain especially on secondary roads across the Triad. Overnight temperatures will be well below freezing causing additional slick spots late tonight through Friday morning.
-National Weather Service https://goo.gl/YPsd5K
Good News: The sunshine should help melt away ice and snow.
Bad News: Whatever melts today will re-freeze overnight…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad thru noon Friday - January 18, 2018
- ‘March for Life’ in DC (JAN 19) - January 18, 2018
- Malachi Award: “Pro-Life Person of the Year” announced… - January 18, 2018