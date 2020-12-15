Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for late tonight into Wednesday morning. A period of freezing rain is expected across the northern Piedmont Triad. Use caution on bridges and overpasses (they will get ‘slick’ first). Gusty winds with ice on trees could cause scattered power outages. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=NCZ021&warncounty=NCC067&firewxzone=NCZ021&local

WINTER STORM WARNING overnight for the Northern Mountains. Total accumulation: 1 to 3 inches of snow + sleet likely for the High Country…