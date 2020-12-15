The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for late tonight into Wednesday morning. A period of freezing rain is expected across the northern Piedmont Triad. Use caution on bridges and overpasses (they will get ‘slick’ first). Gusty winds with ice on trees could cause scattered power outages. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=NCZ021&warncounty=NCC067&firewxzone=NCZ021&local
WINTER STORM WARNING overnight for the Northern Mountains. Total accumulation: 1 to 3 inches of snow + sleet likely for the High Country…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad - December 15, 2020
- Program to help with paying heating bills - December 15, 2020
- Rare ‘Christmas Star’ visible this Monday evening - December 15, 2020