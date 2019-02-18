Search
Winter Jam Greensboro: $10 dollars at the door with canned food donation

Verne Hill Feb 18, 2019

General Admission Special Offer!

Going to Winter Jam in Greensboro this Saturday (FEB 23) ?  Pay only $10* at the door when you bring a canned food donation!   All food donations will be given to the local Rescue Mission!

 *Not valid on Jam Nation memberships   https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/winter-jam-tour-spectacular-2019/greensboro-nc

More rain, winter mix for the Triad?
