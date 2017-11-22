Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Winston-Salem Northern Beltway landowners finally get ruling in their favor

Winston-Salem Northern Beltway landowners finally get ruling in their favor

Verne HillNov 22, 2017Comments Off on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway landowners finally get ruling in their favor

Like

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled that NC DOT has to begin appraising hundreds of properties in the path of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and paying deposits — plus interest — from 1997 or 2008, whichever date applies to the time the property was designated as being in the beltway path under the Map Act.

Read More: https://goo.gl/Zj3is1

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, NOV 22, 2017  
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Verne HillNov 22, 2017

Holiday leftovers: How long should I keep them?

Verne HillNov 22, 2017

Update: ‘Thank You Jesus’ planting their 100,000th yard sign

Verne HillNov 22, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
22
Wed
6:30 pm Free Thanksgiving Meal @ New Beginnings Assembly (High Point)
Free Thanksgiving Meal @ New Beginnings Assembly (High Point)
Nov 22 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
336.870.0191
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 22 @ 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes