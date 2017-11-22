Winston-Salem Northern Beltway landowners finally get ruling in their favor

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled that NC DOT has to begin appraising hundreds of properties in the path of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and paying deposits — plus interest — from 1997 or 2008, whichever date applies to the time the property was designated as being in the beltway path under the Map Act.
