Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools Job Fair

Besides teachers, the district is looking for bus drivers, psychologists, teacher assistants, social workers and various other positions.
Job Fair: Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools is hosting a recruitment fair this Saturday to fill hundreds of open positions. 9am this Saturday at the LJVM Coliseum.
Reminder: Bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews.
http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/04/26/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-will-host-recruitment-fair-
