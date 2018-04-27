Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools Job Fair

Besides teachers, the district is looking for bus drivers, psychologists, teacher assistants, social workers and various other positions.

Job Fair: Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools is hosting a recruitment fair this Saturday to fill hundreds of open positions. 9am this Saturday at the LJVM Coliseum.

Reminder: Bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/04/26/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-will-host-recruitment-fair-