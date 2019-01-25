Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Winston-Salem First is relocating…

Winston-Salem First is relocating…

Verne HillJan 25, 2019Comments Off on Winston-Salem First is relocating…

Like

According to the church’s website, WS First is looking for a new location closer to ‘downtown’.

The church located on University Parkway has agreed to sell the church and property to Wake Forest University.  The University is saying that several steps must occur before the sale is finalized.

**Additionally, acting under the direction of our Board of Trustees, WS First has decided to ‘end (their) existing funding of Winston Salem Christian School and close the school at its current location’…

“Moving forward, WSFirst will be shifting away from tuition-based education  – to plan and develop new Christian educational programs and services to better serve children in the community. The WSFirst family is committed to supporting and serving the faculty, staff and students with Winston Salem Christian School throughout the transition…” 

Questions regarding the future of WSF and WSCS can be directed to future@wsfirst.com.

Read more   https://wsfirst.com/future/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NCHE Homeschool convention sign up now…

Verne HillJan 25, 2019

EVENT: Winston Salem Christian School celebrating 40 years

Verne HillJan 25, 2019

Friday News, January 25, 2019 

Verne HillJan 25, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
25
Fri
all-day “Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
“Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
Jan 25 – Jan 26 all-day
The conference is a live simulcast from First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia and broadcast at Crossover Community Church (High Point) Conference Schedule: 1/25 @ 5:30pm & 1/26 (8:00am-12:30pm) Guest Speakers: Pastor Johnny Hunt, Jeremy[...]
Jan
26
Sat
6:00 pm Joshua Lattimore @ The Purpose House (Greensboro)
Joshua Lattimore @ The Purpose House (Greensboro)
Jan 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Musical Guests: Justin Cabarrus & The Polk Duo Free Admission  /  VIP Tickets: $25.00 (per person) 336.285.0977
7:00 pm Jill Phillips & Andy Gullahorn (... @ Paul & Lauren Yodis (Pleasant Garden)
Jill Phillips & Andy Gullahorn (... @ Paul & Lauren Yodis (Pleasant Garden)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
$20.00 (suggested donation – dinner at 5:30 is included, seating is limited) 336.669.5989 After graduating from Belmont University in 1998, Jill Phillips recorded several Christian albums and has toured with Caedmon’s Call & Bebo Norman.[...]
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes