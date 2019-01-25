Winston-Salem First is relocating…

According to the church’s website, WS First is looking for a new location closer to ‘downtown’.

The church located on University Parkway has agreed to sell the church and property to Wake Forest University. The University is saying that several steps must occur before the sale is finalized.

**Additionally, acting under the direction of our Board of Trustees, WS First has decided to ‘end (their) existing funding of Winston Salem Christian School and close the school at its current location’…

“Moving forward, WSFirst will be shifting away from tuition-based education – to plan and develop new Christian educational programs and services to better serve children in the community. The WSFirst family is committed to supporting and serving the faculty, staff and students with Winston Salem Christian School throughout the transition…”

Questions regarding the future of WSF and WSCS can be directed to future@wsfirst.com.

Read more https://wsfirst.com/future/