Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is hiring

More than 20 fun, part-time positions must be filled!

Come to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds hiring event this Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1). Location: Home & Garden Building.

There will be two hiring sessions each day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Enter thru Gate 9 on 27th Street. Details: Positions are available for ages 16 and up to work at Fairgrounds facilities for such events as concerts, hockey games, public ice skating, the Carolina Classic Fair and more. Job offers will be made on the spot to successful applicants.

See a list of available jobs and job descriptions: WSFairgrounds.com/Jobs.