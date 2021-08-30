More than 20 fun, part-time positions must be filled!
Come to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds hiring event this Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1). Location: Home & Garden Building.
There will be two hiring sessions each day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Enter thru Gate 9 on 27th Street. Details: Positions are available for ages 16 and up to work at Fairgrounds facilities for such events as concerts, hockey games, public ice skating, the Carolina Classic Fair and more. Job offers will be made on the spot to successful applicants.
See a list of available jobs and job descriptions: WSFairgrounds.com/Jobs.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- How much is your old mobile phone worth? - August 30, 2021
- Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is hiring - August 30, 2021
- Local Covid updates -August 2021 - August 30, 2021