It’s National Farmers Market Week

The Winston–Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins. They will be giving away $100 Saturday (August 7) to celebrate National Farmers Market Week.

It’s tomato + pepper season at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market. *Salsa contest on August 28, 2021.

Thanks to Ed McNeal, Director of Marketing and Communications with the City of Winston-Salem.

Ed stopped by the WBFJ Morning Show on Friday to prepare a ‘Beef and Broccoli’ dish with fresh goodies from the Farmer’s Market. Thanks to Alchemy Ranch in Mount Airy for the beef.

https://youtu.be/Bw2Jik5cyck

https://youtu.be/FrO-NeBYX-E

https://youtu.be/4oOFhuDvXHg

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market opened in 1974 and it’s the only farmer’s market in the triad open year round. You can find produce, meat, dairy, and craft vendors. They also take SNAP EBT.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is located at 421 Northwest 27 Street and they are open 6am to 1pm on Saturdays. Parking off 27th Street behind Goodwill.

https://wsfairgrounds.com/farmersmarket/

https://www.facebook.com/wsfairgroundsfarmersmarket/