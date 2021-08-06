Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Verne HillAug 06, 2021Comments Off on Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Like

It’s National Farmers Market Week

The WinstonSalem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins.  They will be giving away $100 Saturday (August 7) to celebrate National Farmers Market Week. 

It’s tomato + pepper season at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market.   *Salsa contest on August 28, 2021.

 

Thanks to Ed McNeal, Director of Marketing and Communications with the City of Winston-Salem.

Ed stopped by the WBFJ Morning Show on Friday to prepare a ‘Beef and Broccoli’ dish with fresh goodies from the Farmer’s Market. Thanks to Alchemy Ranch in Mount Airy for the beef.

 https://youtu.be/Bw2Jik5cyck

https://youtu.be/FrO-NeBYX-E

https://youtu.be/4oOFhuDvXHg

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market opened in 1974 and it’s the only farmer’s market in the triad open year round.  You can find produce, meat, dairy, and craft vendors. They also take SNAP EBT.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is located at 421 Northwest 27 Street and they are open 6am to 1pm on Saturdays.  Parking off 27th Street behind Goodwill.

https://wsfairgrounds.com/farmersmarket/

https://www.facebook.com/wsfairgroundsfarmersmarket/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHeavenly Cake Night @ The Carolina Classic Fair.
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

STUFF THE BUS

Wally DeckerAug 06, 2021

Heavenly Cake Night @ The Carolina Classic Fair.

Wally DeckerAug 06, 2021

Get a $100 gift card for getting your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Verne HillAug 06, 2021

Community Events

Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Jun
28
Mon
all-day Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 28 – Aug 12 all-day
Here is the camp schedule… Youth: Ages 9-13 Weekly day camps are offered June 28 – July 29 Topics include: Coding & Gaming, STEM, Big Ideas & Problem Solving, Skill Building, Photography, Art, Drama, &[...]
Aug
1
Sun
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Carolina Classic Fair! There is also a Youth Division (ages 7-17) Grand Prize: $500 (adult division)  /  $125 (youth division)[...]
Aug
4
Wed
6:00 pm VBS: “Pirates Seeking The One Tr... @ Cornerstone Christian Church (Mocksville)
VBS: “Pirates Seeking The One Tr... @ Cornerstone Christian Church (Mocksville)
Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm – Aug 7 @ 8:00 pm
For children ages 3-12 To register: https://vbsmate.com/Cornerstonekids 336.998.0600
Aug
7
Sat
all-day “Stuff The Bus… School Supply Dr...
“Stuff The Bus… School Supply Dr...
Aug 7 all-day
WBFJ & FOX8 in cooperation with the Salvation Boys & Girls Clubs encourages you to donate school supply items for children in the triad. Drop-off locations: 5 Below 1048 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem 346 East[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes