Winston-Salem Dash: Renew your wedding vows at Truist ballpark-Aug 8

The ultimate stadium renewal. The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments – at home plate – next Saturday (August 8).
The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest (up to 8 guests). Couples can register for five different time slots (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8). The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu featuring hot dogs, fries and a drink, OR a dinner menu with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink.
The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!
Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.
https://journalnow.com/sports/want-to-renew-your-wedding-vows-the-winston-salem-dash-will-let-you-use-its/
