Home Blog WINNER, WINNER CHICKEN DINNER: WINTER JAM EDITION
WINNER, WINNER CHICKEN DINNER: WINTER JAM EDITION
Wally DeckerFeb 11, 2020
Tune in tomorrow morning to your family friendly Morning Show to win a pair of JAM NATION early entry passes to Winter Jam and the opportunity to enjoy lunch with a Winter Jam artist before the concert on Saturday.
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm