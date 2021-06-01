WinMock: Community Day June 05, 2021

WinMock at Kinderton celebrating 10 years with a fun filled Community Day this Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11am til 4pm.

As the community rebuilds after a tough year, Wayne Thomas and his staff at WinMock invite you and your loved ones to join in some good ole’ fashioned togetherness right here on the beautiful WinMock grounds in celebration of their 10th year as an event venue.

With music, games, food, vendors, and more it’s sure to be a wonderful way to spend the day!

******* Outdoor Fun for All Ages *******

Food + Beverages + Music + Games +

Specialty Vendors + Local Non-Profits + WinMock Tours.

Hosted by the Davie County Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more

www.facebook.com/events/138846838…432?ref=newsfeed

winmock.com/

336.397.2010

Address: 168 E KINDERTON WAY BERMUDA RUN, NC 27006

Listen now…

About WinMock at Kinderton…

In 2010, Sterling Events Group purchased the country estate of tobacco baron Samuel Clay Williams, set on restoring its buildings to a modernized version of their former glory. Named for its central location between Winston-Salem and Mocksville, North Carolina, WinMock sits as one of the premier event venues in the American South. As experts in the field, Sterling Events Group combined the indelible grandeur of a historical site with the technological capabilities of the finest modern venues. From that, a new WinMock was born, ready for a new generation of memories, without ever letting go of those before.