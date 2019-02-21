Will the United Methodist Church ‘split’ over unbiblical ‘gay’ marriage?

The United Methodist Church’s upcoming General Conference in St. Louis convenes Sunday for a high-stakes, three-day meeting likely to determine whether America’s second-largest Protestant denomination will ‘fracture’ due to divisions over same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy.
Delegates are expected to consider several plans for the church’s future. Several Methodist leaders said they expect a wave of departures from the church regardless of the decision.
BTW: The United Methodist Church, which formed in 1968, trails only the Southern Baptist Convention among U.S. Protestant denominations.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/same-sex-marriage-gay-clergy-could-split-united-methodist-church/article_abe1b8c5-01aa-5bb4-abb3-dd7b2b575e1e.html
