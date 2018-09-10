Search
How will the new tax law affect me?

How will the new tax law affect me?

Verne HillSep 10, 2018

Year-End-Tax Planning will say you time (even money) as we move closed to 2019…

-Mid-year corrections: Review your tax withholding on your paycheck to make sure you won’t owe money next April.

-Reassess your charitable giving goals for 2018.

-It’s not safe to base your tax planning on last year’s return.

-Bottom line: See your accountant soon to get an End-of-Year tax assessment.

Read more about how to avoid a tax surprise in 2019 on the News Blog

MS-NBC:  https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/26/takethese-steps-to-avoid-a-tax-surprise-in-2019.html

*Thanks to Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro for stopping by this morning and encouraging us to do some Year End Tax planning’…now!

 Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

