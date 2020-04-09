Will marriage be the next victim of COVID-19?

Understanding the challenges and opportunities for marriages during this COVID-19 pandemic. Strengthening marriages one couple at a time!

Find out more about “At-home Date Night Kit” from Communio. https://datenight.communio.org/virtual-date-night/

“Equipping churches to change more lives” Communio is a non-profit that consults with churches to use 21st century data tools and best practices in relationship ministry to strengthen marriages and families in their community.

Marriage is the Most Urgent Ministry Gap for the Church

Americans—especially younger Americans—are falling away from faith at alarming rates. The primary factor behind this mass exodus from religion appears to be the collapse in family structure.

More than one in four Americans hold no religious affiliation. That number climbs to four in 10 among Millennials. But, Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers shockingly have nearly the same level of church attendance if they have just one trait in common: Their parents remained married through childhood. Find out more: https://communio.org/facts/

Jared Smyth, National Director of Church Strategy

Interview

Stay-at-Home: All this time together as couples (and add in the kids) should be a Blessing, right? But, with forced time together, couples can and will experience added stress, anger, eruptions and conflict – more than ever before.

Coping with the ‘New Normal’

New Scenario: Husband and wife BOTH now at home…

New Scenario: One spouse works (normal) and the other spouse stuck at home

New Scenario: Sudden job loss

Couples planning a wedding…and a pandemic hits.