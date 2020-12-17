Doing THIS will help reduce the spread of colds, flu

Experts say the safety protocols used during the COVID-19 pandemic, can help protect us from colds and flu this winter. Health officials are encouraging us to continue practicing good hand hygiene, physical distancing, and mask wearing to not only prevent COVID-19 but also reduce colds and influenza.

“Cold and flu, COVID-19 — they’re all respiratory viruses. There are nuances between them, but basically they are all transmitted in the same way,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline. Bottom Line: That’s why mask wearing and physical distancing work against these illnesses.

