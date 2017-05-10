Search
HOLLYWOOD - MAY 24: ESPN's Chris Berman and his family attend the ceremony honoring him with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on May 24, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Wife of ESPN broadcaster dies in accident

Verne Hill

Kathy and Chris Berman were married for over 33 years and had two children.

Sad News: The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died Tuesday in a car accident in Connecticut. Kathy Berman was 67.
“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” said ESPN president John Skipper. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”
Source: ESPN / Sports Illustrated https://www.si.com/tech-media/2017/05/10/chris-berman-wife-car-accident

Previous Post2017 Commencement Dates for Area Colleges & Universities
