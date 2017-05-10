Wife of ESPN broadcaster dies in accident

Kathy and Chris Berman were married for over 33 years and had two children.

Sad News: The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died Tuesday in a car accident in Connecticut. Kathy Berman was 67.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” said ESPN president John Skipper. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Source: ESPN / Sports Illustrated https://www.si.com/tech-media/2017/05/10/chris-berman-wife-car-accident