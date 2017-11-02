Whole Foods ‘National Hiring Day’ all day Thursday (Nov 2)

On the spot job offers? Are you looking for work? Whole Foods is hosting a National Hiring Day at all of its U.S. stores TODAY (Nov 2). Full and part-time positions for both seasonal and permanent opportunities, including cashiers, prepared foods specialists and culinary experts are available. Job seekers can stop by any Whole Foods store TODAY (Thurs) to receive an interview, with a chance for an on-the-spot job offer.

Whole Foods offers competitive pay and benefits for their full and part-time workers, including a 20% in-store discount.

Whole Foods is seeking to hire 6,000 new team members nationwide.

For more information about National Hiring Day visit https://joinwfm.com/.