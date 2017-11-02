Search
Whole Foods ‘National Hiring Day’ all day Thursday (Nov 2)

Verne HillNov 02, 2017

On the spot job offers? Are you looking for work? Whole Foods is hosting a National Hiring Day at all of its U.S. stores TODAY (Nov 2). Full and part-time positions for both seasonal and permanent opportunities, including cashiers, prepared foods specialists and culinary experts are available. Job seekers can stop by any Whole Foods store TODAY (Thurs) to receive an interview, with a chance for an on-the-spot job offer.
Whole Foods offers competitive pay and benefits for their full and part-time workers, including a 20% in-store discount.
Whole Foods is seeking to hire 6,000 new team members nationwide.
For more information about National Hiring Day visit https://joinwfm.com/.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

