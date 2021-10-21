White House picks Ashe County Christmas Tree

North Carolina to bring a little Christmas to the White House, again.
Peak Tree Farm in Ashe County has been chosen to supply a Fraser Fir -that will be decorated in the Blue Room of the White House.
The Christmas tree from Ashe County will be harvested in November.
The Tar Heel State has been well represented over the years for Christmas trees in the White House – 14 times since 1961. BTW: The North Carolina Christmas Tree Industry is ranked second in the nation in number of Christmas trees harvested and in cash receipts, according to the NC Christmas Tree Association. https://ncchristmastrees.com/
If you are planning on purchasing a ‘live’ Christmas tree this season, buy early and expect to pay more. (It’s that supply and demand thing). Due to supply chain disruptions, artificial Christmas trees are expected to be more expensive this year as well.
NOTE: Most of us are increasingly putting up ‘artificial’ trees. Only 15% of households had a ‘live’ tree in 2020 according to the American Christmas Tree Association.
BTW: 65 days til Christmas…
www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/oh-christmas-tree-shortages-expected-nationwide-due-to-droughts/
