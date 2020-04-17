White House Offers States Road Map for Restarting Economies

The president and his task force suggest states reopen gradually as their cases of COVID-19 decrease.

With 22 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in just the last month, there’s mounting pressure for governors to scale back on coronavirus measures and restart their economic engines – and now the White House is offering them a roadmap.

“We’re opening up our country and we have to do that. America wants to be open,” President Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House Thursday.

In phase one, churches, theaters, and some sports locations can open, but with strict social distancing.

In phase two, gatherings can increase to 50 people and travel can resume.

In phase three, life for most Americans would return to normal as health officials identified and isolated new cases.

“One careful step at a time. Some states will be able to open up sooner than others,” the president explained.

President Trump announced a series of guidelines to help states reopen when the worst of the coronavirus threat has passed. Under the guidelines, if a state records a 14-day decrease in cases and is able to return hospitals to pre-crisis conditions, then social distancing measures recommended by the CDC can be (eased). However, these are just guidelines. Ultimately, governors still decide when and how states reopen…

