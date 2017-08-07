Search
Home Blog The White House ‘make over’?

The White House ‘make over’?

Verne HillAug 07, 2017Comments Off on The White House ‘make over’?

While President Trump is on his multi-day “working vacation”, workers will be busy with ‘around-the-clock’ renovations to the West Wing.

Some of the repairs include…

Fixing a ceiling leak, H-VAC work and repairs to the Portico steps on the South Lawn. Plus, renovations to the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, the IT system and basic cosmetic upgrades including fresh paint, carpet and curtains will be completed before his return later this month.

NOTE: All of the upcoming improvements were approved during the Obama administration following an initial round of renovations.

*Everything must go out?  A dozen PODS storage units line the West Executive Drive between the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — since practically everything in the West Wing has been loaded into storage.

*A West Wing hallway normally filled with framed photographs of the administration was eerily empty, except for several nails in the wall.

https://goo.gl/DStnZ6

TALK TOPIC SUGGESTIONS: Remodel stories.

#1 piece of advice for those thinking of remodeling…

Moving everything out?  Just cover up the BIG stuff and work around it?

Do it yourself?  Hire someone?

Were you able to live in your home while remodeling?    Was it worth it?  Would you do it again?

