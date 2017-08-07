The White House ‘make over’?

While President Trump is on his multi-day “working vacation”, workers will be busy with ‘around-the-clock’ renovations to the West Wing.

Some of the repairs include…

Fixing a ceiling leak, H-VAC work and repairs to the Portico steps on the South Lawn. Plus, renovations to the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, the IT system and basic cosmetic upgrades including fresh paint, carpet and curtains will be completed before his return later this month.

NOTE: All of the upcoming improvements were approved during the Obama administration following an initial round of renovations.

*Everything must go out? A dozen PODS storage units line the West Executive Drive between the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — since practically everything in the West Wing has been loaded into storage.

*A West Wing hallway normally filled with framed photographs of the administration was eerily empty, except for several nails in the wall.

https://goo.gl/DStnZ6

