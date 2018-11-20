Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog White House Christmas Tree from NC

White House Christmas Tree from NC

Verne HillNov 20, 2018Comments Off on White House Christmas Tree from NC

Like

The President and First Lady posing for a photo op with the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. The 19½-foot tall Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina. The NC Frasier fir will be placed in the Blue Room, where it will become the centerpiece of Christmas at the White House. BTW: Volunteers will spend this coming weekend (after Thanksgiving) decorating the White House for the holidays.https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_worldl

 

FACT:  When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water.  

Tips on Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.  North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation.

http://www.realchristmastrees.org/dnn/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCome on ‘Ring those Bells’ with your local Salvation Army this Christmas!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Nov 25, 2018

Verne HillNov 23, 2018

PRAYER: Anne Graham Lotz may need to stop chemo…

Verne HillNov 21, 2018

Thanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety…

Verne HillNov 21, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
25
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 25 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
10:45 am Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Nov 25 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Path Finders is a place for adult singles of all ages and in all stages who are navigating life’s paths. Path Finders offers ministry opportunities for those never married, divorced or widowed; friendship and encouragement[...]
1:00 pm Midway Christmas Parade (Postpon...
Midway Christmas Parade (Postpon...
Nov 25 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine in the Midway Christmas Parade!!
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes