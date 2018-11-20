White House Christmas Tree from NC

The President and First Lady posing for a photo op with the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. The 19½-foot tall Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina. The NC Frasier fir will be placed in the Blue Room, where it will become the centerpiece of Christmas at the White House. BTW: Volunteers will spend this coming weekend (after Thanksgiving) decorating the White House for the holidays.https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_worldl

FACT: When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water.

Tips on Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation.

http://www.realchristmastrees.org/dnn/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips