Where are the goats? 

Q: I cycle Salem Creek Greenway all the time and I don’t see the goats out there this year. Is there a reason for that? -C.S.

Answer: “The contractor that was responsible for the goats that managed vegetation no longer provides the service,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city of Winston-Salem. However, he and city manager Lee Garrity both said that city staff is currently in negotiations to bring the goats back as soon as possible.

The goats were brought in to help keep the kudzu ‘in check’ in that area.

